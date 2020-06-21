315 new more COVID-19 cases in Romania on Sunday

Another 315 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romaniain the past 24 hours, with a total number of infections surging to 24,045, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday.

Another 12 people infected with the COVID-19 have died in Romania in the past 24 hours, with the death toll up to 1,512.

“Between 20.06.2020 (10:00hrs) and 21.06.2020 (10:00hrs), there have been 12 deaths (8 men and 4 women) recorded of patients infected with the novel coronavirus, who were admitted to hospitals in Arges, Galati, Sibiu, Suceava and Vrancea,” Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday.

Of these, one death was recorded in the 50-59 age category, 2 deaths in the 60-69 age category, 6 in the 70-79 age category and 3 deaths in persons aged over 80. All victims had other underlying conditions.

At the same time 195 infected patients are in intensive care.

Of the people confirmed positive, 16,911 have been declared cured and discharged.