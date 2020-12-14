3,252 new Covid cases out of 8,000 tests. Number of patients in ICUs still concerning

Romania has reported 3,252 new cases of coronavirus in the oast 24 hours, out of 8,059 processed tests. According to the latest report, 1,289 patients are in a more serious condition and they are admitted in intensive care units, while 109 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours.

Overall, 559,587 of coronavirus infections have been confirmed in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic, with 460,780 patients being declared cured.

The death toll due to coronavirus in Romania surged to 13,494, with 109 new more deaths reported in the past day: 60 men and 49 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bihor, Botoșani, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vâlcea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Two deaths were reported in the 30-39 age group, 6 deahs in the 40-49 age group, 13 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 28 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 37 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 23 deaths in patients over 80.

104 of the latest victims had pre-existing conditions, while no other diseases have been reported in the case of five other recent victims.

12,379 Romanians infected with coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,289 of them being in intensive care.