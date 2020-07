326 new more COVID-19 cases reported today in Romania

326 new more cases of coronavirus have been reported in the past 24 hours in Romania, with the total number of infections mounting to 27,296.

16 Romanians infected with COVID-19 have died in the past 24 hours, with the death toll surging to 1,667.

5 men and 11 women from Alba, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Dâmbovița, Mehedinți, Bucharest, Neamț, Olt, Prahova and Suceava have died in the past day after testing positive for Sars-Cov-2. They all had other pre-existing medical conditions.

Other 222 patients are in intensive care, on the rise compared to the previous days. Among the people who tested positive for COVID-19, 20,749 were discharged: 19,314 patients recovered, while another 1,435 developed no symptoms. 833 people are quarantined in Romania, while other 60,363 are self-isolated at home. 722,697 tests have been done countrywide so far.