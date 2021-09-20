3,342 new daily Covid-19 cases, 78 deaths and 952 patients in intensive care

Other 3,342 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 21,119 conducted tests, which means a positive trend rate of over 15%. 78 people infected with coronavirus in our country have died in the past day, while 952 are in intensive care.

The number of children hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 is also on the rise in Romania, 230 in the hospitals in the past 24 hours, with 20 of them in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,152,052 people infected with COVID-19 in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, September 20, 2021, with 1,079,814 patients declared cured.

The death toll surged to 35,592, with 78 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 43 men and 35 women from Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Brașov, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui and Bucharest.

Four of the recent victims were in the 40-49 age group, four in the 50-59 age range, 24 were aged 60 to 69, 25 were in their 70s and 21 were over 80.

67 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, eight victims presented no other diseases and no other conditions had been found so far in the case of three other dead patients.

7,884 Romanians are currently hospitalized with Covid-19 today, with 952 in intensive care. 230 of the total hospitalized patients are minors: 210 are hospitalized in Covid wards and 20 in intensive care.

Infection rate up in 15 counties

The Covid infection rate is on the rise in 16 counties in Romania, with the index nationwide mounting to 1.87 per 1,000 inhabitants in Monday. Ilfov has exceeded the threshold of 3/1,000, likewise Satu Mare.

Satu Mare 3.28

Ilfov 3.06

Timiș 2.77

Bistrița-Năsăud 2.68

Mun. București 2.57

Maramureș 2.49

Cluj 2.29

Dolj 1.87

Suceava 1.86

Teleorman 1.82

Constanța 1.77

Botoșani 1.67

Arad 1.54

Olt 1.54

Sălaj 1.54

Giurgiu 1.51

Caraș-Severin 1.42

Călărași 1.41

Vaslui 1.41

Iași 1.40

Sibiu 1.40

Prahova 1.38

Bacău 1.33

Galați 1.27

Mehedinți 1.21 Alba 1.18 Neamț 1.18

Ialomița 1.14

Brașov 1.13

Vrancea 1.08

Vâlcea 1.07

Hunedoara 1.06

Bihor 0.99

Gorj 0.96

Argeș 0.87

Dâmbovița 0.87

Mureș 0.82

Brăila 0.75

Tulcea 0,75

Buzău 0.66

Harghita 0.60

Covasna 0.49