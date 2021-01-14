3,525 daily Covid-19 cases, 66 deaths in the past 24hrs

3,525 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 32,66 tests, which means an infection rate of 10.7%.

66 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while 1,101 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, 684,917 Romanians have been confirmed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection so far since the debut of the pandemic, with 614,545 being declared cured.

The death toll surged to 17,035, with 66 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 44 men and 22 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Three deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, eight deaths in the 50-59 age group, 15 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 15 deaths in the 70-79 group and 25 deaths in patients aged over 80.

63 of the recent victims had pre-existing medical conditions, while three others presented no comorbidity.

8,739 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized across Romania, with 1,101 admitted in the intensive care units.

ilfov county still reports the highest infection rate in the country, with the cumulated incidence in the past 14 days per 1,000 inhabitants standing at 4.45, yet on a slight decline compared to the previous day (4.71).

Bucharest and three counties remain in the “red Covid area”, with Timis reporting the second highest infection rate after Ilfov with 4.16/1,000, followed by Cluj (3.8) and Bucharest (3.62 as against 3.77 yesterday).

15 counties are in the green area, with an incidence rate below 1.5. The lowest infection rates are in Harghita (0.64), Vrancea (0.69) and Olt (0.72).