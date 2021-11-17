3,535 new Covid-19 infections, 350 deaths reported in Romania today

The Strategic Communication Group announced that 3,535 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, as well as 350 Covid-related deaths. 51 of these newly reported deaths happened in the previous weeks.

1,655 Covid patients are in a more serious condition, in intensive care.



Overall, there have been 1,752,103 cases of infections with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, November 17, 2021, with 9,869 being patients reinfected more than 5 months after the first infection. 1,606,820 patients were declared cured.

Up to now the death toll climbed to 54,011, with 350 new more deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 177 men and 173 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Brăila, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest. Among the 350 newly reported deaths, 3 were in the 30-39 age group, 17 in the 40-49 age group, 34 in the 50-59 age group, 88 in the 60-69 age group, 104 in the 70-79 age group and 104 in elderly over 80.

329 of the dead patients had comorbidities, nine had none, while no other diseases have been detected so far in the case of 12 others.

51 deaths occurred previously in Argeș, Bacău, Brăila, Călărași, Constanța, Galați, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Vaslui and Bucharest: one death in September, 47 in October and three other in November.

Among the 350 victim, 314 were not vaccinated, 36 were vaccinated. Those 36 vaccinated victims were aged 50 to over 80. 34 of them had comorbidities, two were reported with any other comorbidity.

13,336 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 were hospitalized today, with 1,655 in intensive care. Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 200 are minors, with 15 of them in intensive care.

In terms of spare intensive care beds for Covid patients, there were 27 available on Wednesday.

Infection rates

At the same time, the incidence of COVID-19 cases continues to drop in Bucharest, reaching 5.03 per one thousand people, after it had decreased below 6 per 1,000 on Monday. The infection rate in Bucharest has been on decline for almost a month. Yesterday, the infection rate in the Capital stood at 5.34.

The national incidence rate is also down, to 4.56 per thousand. The Covid incidence rate was higher than the national average in ten counties and in Bucharest. The infection rate was over 6 in Arad, Bihor and Cluj, over 5 in Brasov, Ilfov, Alba, Sibiu, Hunedoara, Timis, Mures and Bucharest. The lowest rates were reported in Botoșani – 1,83 and Suceava – 1,59.