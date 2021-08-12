371 Covid-19 daily infections, the highest number in the past months

Other 371 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. It is the third day in a row that that daily balance sheet passes beyond 300 cases and it is the highest number of infections reported since May 28, when there were 321 daily infections.

Three people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, while the number of patients in intensive care remains high, almost 100.

Overall, there have been 1,086,109 people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the debut of the pandemic till today, August 12, 2021, with 1,049,156 patients declared cured.

The death toll surged to 34,334, with three more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: one man and two women from Argeș, Constanța and Vaslui. Two victims were in the 60-69 age group and one was over 80yo.

Two victims had underlying conditions, while one was not known with any comorbidity so far.

751 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 98 in intensive care.