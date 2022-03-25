3,725 new Covid infections reported in the past 24hrs

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

There have been 3,725 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, 363 less than the previous day.

Of the new cases, 405 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City – 1,294, and in the counties of Cluj – 416, Timis – 301, Iasi – 166.

Overall since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,835,749 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania, while 64,867 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died.

According to the Health Ministry, 41 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 – 24 men and 17 women – were reported dead in the last 24 hours, of which 9 prior to the reference interval.

Out of the total 41 fatalities, 30 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated patients were aged between 40 and over 80 and suffered from underlying conditions.

2,771 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised across the country, by 46 more than the day before; 207 of this total are children.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 415 – including two children – are in ICUs, down by three from the previous day. Of the 415 ICU patients, 368 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.