3,825 Covid-19 infections in the past 24hrs. 120 infected patients dead, new record in ICU

3,825 COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, after 14,355 conducted tests. The balance sheet reached 940,443 cases of coronavirus since the debut of the pandemic. 120 infected patients died in the past 24 hours, while 1,398 patients are in intensive care, which sets a new record.

Separate from the newly 3,825 detected infections, other 685 people have tested positive again.

The death toll climbed to 23,234, with 120 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 69 men and 51 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Brăila, Buzău, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, four deaths in the 40-49 age group, 14 deaths in the 50-59 category, 30 deaths in the 60-69 group, 42 deaths among patients aged 70 to 79 and 29 deaths in people over 80.

111 of the recent victims had underlying conditions, and no other disease had been reported so far in the case of nine other victims.

13,185 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,398 in intensive care.

Infection rates

The infection rate is still high in Bucharest and Ilfov, but pretty similar to the previous day. The rate stood at 7.06 in Bucharest as against 7.02 a day before, while it is 8.51 in Ilfov compared to 8.49 on Sunday.

The infection rate has declined in Timis below 6 – 5.98. Slight declines are also reported in Cluj – 5.71 and Brasov – 5.18.

As for new daily infections, over 1,100 have been reported in Bucharest in the past 24 hours. Ilfov come second – 327, Constanța – 288 and Cluj – 280. On the opposite side, Covasna reported only one infection in the past 24 hours.