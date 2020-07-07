397 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Romania, 31 people died in the past 24 hrs

397 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours out of 11,855 tests, according to the data released by the Strategic Communication Group on July 7.

What’s most concerning is that 31 people have died from Monday to Tuesday. 231 persons are currently in intensive care.

Overall, 29,620 cases of infected people with COVID-19 have been confirmed in Romania since the start of the pandemic. Among those ones, 21,927 were discharged from hospitals: 20,534 patients recovered and 1,393 have developed no symptoms despite testing positive for COVID-19.

The death toll mounted to 1,799.

31 people diagnosed with COVID-19 infection have died from July 6 to July 7: 18 men and 13 women from Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Dâmbovița, Gorj, Iași, Ilfov, Bucharest, Olt, Prahova, Timiș, Vrancea. 30 patients who died had other underlying medical conditions, while one of them had no known diseases.

Until July 7, 783,337 tests have been processed countrywide.

Almost half of the new COVID-19 cases in the past day have been confirmed in Bucharest and three other counties: Brasov, Galati and Arges.

Most of the new infections have been reported in Bucharest (53), which means a quarter of the new cases. Brasov have 45 new cases, Galati- 44 and Arges 35.