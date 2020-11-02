4,041 new Covid-19 cases in Romania, 86 dead, 916 in intensive care in the past 24hrs

4,041 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 10,566 tests, with the infection rate climbing to 38.2%. 86 new more Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, while 916 are in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 250,704 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania so far since the beginning of the pandemic.

177,361 patients were declared cured.

Separate from the newly 4,041 patients who tested positive for COVID-19, other 820 people already infected were reconfirmed positive for the virus, after being retested.

Until today, 7,153 Romanians infected with SARS – CoV – 2 have died, with 86 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 48 men and 38 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dolj, Gorj, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One death was reporte din the 30-39 age group, 4 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 29 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 33 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 19 deaths in people over 80.

80 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, 3 patients who died presented no comorbidity, while no comorbidity has been reported so far in the case of 3 other victims.

11,702 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 916 being admitted in intensive care.