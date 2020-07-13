413 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24hrs in Romania

413 new cases of coronavirus infections have been reported in the past 24 hours in Romania, with the tally reaching 32,948. 6,655 tests have been conducted in the past day.

Among the total number of confirmed cases, 23,552 were discharged from hospitals: 21,693 patients recovered, 1,860 were asymptomatic and 573 were discharged upon request.

There have been 17 new deaths (12 men and 5 women from Argeș, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Galați, Mehedinți, Bucharest, Mureș, Olt, Prahova and Sibiu) reported in the past day, with the death toll surging to 1,901. Two victims were aged from 40 to 49. In 16 cases, the patients had other preexisting medical conditions, one was not known with any other disease.

235 de patients are currently in intensive care.

Health minister Nelu Tataru had stated previously on Monday morning that less cases of COVID-19 cases will be reported today because fewer tests had been taken Sunday. On a separate note, the minister accused that some politicians try to benefit from the coronavirus pandemic.

The first healthcare worker in Sibiu who died of COVID-19

Sibiu County Hospital has announced the death caused by the novel coronavirus of the first healthcare worker in the county: a 50-year-old nurse. She was working at the Nephrology Ward and she was admitted in intensive care.

“We hope the sacrifice of the medical staff is not in vain and the world understands that we are going through a difficult time, when the danger represented by COVID-19 is not over yet”, reads a press release by the hospital.