4,276 new COVID-19 infections today, over by 2,300 than Monday

4,276 new SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19) infections have been reported in Romania on Tuesday, more by 2,325 than the previous day, the Health Ministry announced.

Besides from the newly confirmed cases, after retesting patients who were already positive, 366 people were reconfirmed as positive for the novel coronavirus.

In the health units, the number of people hospitalized in wards with COVID-19 is 2,702 with 145 less than the previous day. Also, 398 people are hospitalized in intensive care, 2 less than the day before. Of the 398 patients admitted to ICU, 346 are unvaccinated. Among the hospitalized Covid patients today, 183 were children, with none in intensive care.

The total death toll due to COVID-19 in Romania surged to 64,958, with 45 new more deaths reported today (29 men and 16 women), of which 1 prior to the reference interval.

Of the 45 deaths, 1 in the 40-49 age group, 4 in the 50-59 age group, 12 in the age group 60-69 years, 13 in the age category 70-79 years and 15 in the age category over 80 years.44 of the registered deaths were of some patients who presented with comorbidities, and 1 patient did not present comorbidities. Out of a total of 45 patients who died, 31 were unvaccinated and 14 were vaccinated. 1 of the vaccinated patients who have deceased was between 50-59 years old, 6 were between 60-69 years old, 1 was between 70-79 years old and 6 were over 80 years old. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.