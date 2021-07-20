44% of the Romanian population is immunized against Covid-19. Third dose of vaccine most likely

The chief of the national vaccination committee, Valeriu Gheorghiţă, said on Tuesday that, according to the latest forecast, the rate of collective immunity gained through infection and vaccination against Covid-19 is 44%, with over 60% in Cluj, Ilfov and Bucharest.

“Reported to the population resident in Romania on January 1, 2020, meaning to 19.3 million citizens, the rate of herd immunity gathered through disease and vaccination is around 44%,” Valeriu Gheorghiţă told a press conference at the Government Victoria Palace.

He added that Bucharest and two counties report a herd immunity if over 60% each: Bucharest, Cluj and Ilfov.

“At the same time, in 25 counties, over 20% of people have immunity against SARS-CoV-2, over 40% in 11 counties and over 50% in other three counties”, Gheorghita said.

In his turn, PM Florin Citu said that Romania is heading to the administration of a third dose of the anti-Covid jab.

Asked by the journalists about the high stocks of anti-Covid vaccines, the prime minister said that the acquisition of a large number of doses is justified also by the need of a third dose.

“We are waiting for a decision. Specialists will tell us exactly (about administering a third dose). This is the direction to which discussions are going”, PM Citu stated.

Also questioned about how the authorities are getting ready for the fourth wave of the pandemic, the premier replied: “Getting ready means taking the jab“.