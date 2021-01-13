4,424 new Covid-19 cases, 88 deaths in the past 24hrs

4,424 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 32,837 tests, which means an infection rate of 13.5%.

Overall, 681,392 Romanians have been infected with the novel coronavirus since the debut of the pandemic, with 610,122 patients being declared cured.

88 people infected with SARS-Co-V-2 have died in the last day, while 1,081 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

The death toll climbed to 16,969, with 88 new more deaths in the past 24 hours: 57 men and 31 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Harghita, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vâlcea and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, seven deaths in the 50-59 age group, 24 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 39 deaths in the 79-79 group and 17 deaths in patients over 80.

84 of the recent victims had underlying conditions, while no diseases have been reported so far in the case of four other victims.

8,751 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,081 in intensive care.