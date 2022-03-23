4,521 new daily COVID-19 infection, on decline from the previous day

In the last 24 hours, 4,521 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID -19) were registered in Romania, 619 less than the previous day. Most cases are still registered in Bucharest – 1,502 in the last 24 hours.

552 of the new 24-hour cases were from re-infected patients, who tested positive for more than 90 days after the first infection. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, after retesting patients who were already positive, 302 people of them were reconfirmed as infected.

The highest incidence remains in Bucharest – 6.33 per thousand – followed by Cluj – 5.31 per thousand and Ilfov – 4.05 per thousand.

The death toll surged to 64,789, with new more 40 deaths (18 men and 22 women) reported today, of which 5 prior to the reference interval.

Of the 40 deaths, 1 in the 40-49 age group, 7 in the 50-59 age group, 13 in the 60-69 age group, 18 in the 70-79 age group, and 1 in the age group over 80 years. 38 of the registered deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, 1 patient without comorbidities, and for 1 patient no comorbidities have been reported so far. Out of a total of 40 patients who died, 35 were unvaccinated and 5 were vaccinated. Of the vaccinated patients who died, 2 were between the ages of 60-69 and 3 over the age of 80. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.

2,783 Romanian infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, 75 less than the previous day. 431 Covid patients are in intensive care, 12 less than yesterday. Among the 431 Covid patients in ICU, 385 are not vaccinated.

Among the hospitalized Covid patients in Romania, 213 are children, with three of them in intensive care, by one more than the previous day.