456 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24hrs

32,535 cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania since the start of the pandemic, with 456 new cases registered in the past 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Sunday, July 12.

Out of the people confirmed with the coronavirus, 23,387 were discharged: 21,545 recovered, 1,842 were asymptomatic. 532 patients were discharged form hospital upon request, more by 100 than yesterday.

The death toll climbed to 1,884. 13 new deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours: ten men and three women from Argeș, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brașov, Călărași, Ialomița, Prahova, Suceava, Vaslui and Vrancea. All patients who died also had underlying medical conditions. One patient who died was in the 30-39 age group.



243 patients were at intensive care.