4,564 new Covid infections, 100 deaths, 1,140 in intensive care in the past 24hrs

4,564 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, following 37,050 tests, which means an infection rate of 12.31%, according to the Strategic Communication Group.
Overall, 840,116 Romanians have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 so far since the beginning of the pandemic, with 770,854 considered cured.
100 new daily deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported today, while 1,140 infected patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.
The death toll surged to 21,156, with 100 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 52 men and 48 women.
One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, five deaths in the 40-49 age category, seven deaths in the 50-59 age group, 20 deaths among patients aged from 60 to 69, 35 deaths in patients aged from 70-79 and 32 deaths among patients over 80.
94 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions. 5 victims presented no comborbidity and one dead patient had no diseases detected so far.
10,190 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,140 in intensive care.