46 new Covid infections, one death in the past 24hrs

There have been 46 new Covid-19 infections reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 10,973 conducted tests, which means the infection rate stands at 0.41%.

A woman infected with the novel coronavirus, admitted in a hospital in Iasi has died in the past day. 33 other infected patients are in a more serious condition, in intensive care.

No new Covid case has been reported in 21 counties in Romania.

Overall, there have been 1,081,678 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, July 19, with 1,046,776 patients declared cured.

The death toll stands at 34,254, with one more death reported in the past 24 hours: one woman who died in a hospital in Iasi. The victim was in the 60-69 age group and had pre-existing medical conditions.

No deaths from the previous months have been reported.

269 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 33 in intensive care.