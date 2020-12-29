4,637 new cases of COVID-19, 135 dead, 1,162 in intensive care in the past 24hrs

4,637 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 24,242 tests.

The tally has climbed to 623,066 since the debut of the pandemic. 135 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, while 1,162 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

The death toll surged to 15,469, with 135 new more victims reported in the past day: 89 men and 46 women from Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dolj, Galați, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, four deaths in the 40-49 age group, 14 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 36 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 48 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 32 deaths in people over 80.

129 of the recent victims had underlying conditions, no comorbidity has been reported for four other victims and no disease have been detected so far in the case of 2 other dead patients.

9,628 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,162 being in intensive care.

The most numerous new cases of coronavirus – over 1,300 – have been reported in Bucharest in the past 24 hours, while the counties registering more infections are Timiș, Iași and Ilfov.

The rate of infection has dropped below 4 per 1,000 inhabitants in Bucharest – 3.97, compared to 4.09 on Monday. Only five counties remain in the red zone, with the highest rate in Ilfov – 4.96.

The rate in Brașov is 3.16, in Cluj – 3.37, in Constanța – 3.22, and in Timiș – 3.41.