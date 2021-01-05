4,729 new Covid infections, 121 dead, 1,086 in intensive care in the past 24hrs

4,729 new cases of infections with coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours.

Overall, 648,288 Romanians have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 since the beginning of pandemic, with 581,856 patients being declared cured.

121 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the last day, while, 1,086 patients are in intensive care.

31,022 tests have been taken in the past 24 hours. Separate from the newly 4.279 newly detected cases, other 793 infected people were reconfirmed positive for COVID-19 following retesting.

The death toll climbed to 16,178, with 121 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 70 men and 51 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, VâlceaVrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest. Three deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, 15 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 31 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 32 deaths in the 70-79 group and 40 deaths in patients over 80. 117 victims had pre-existing conditions, no comorbidity has been registered for two patients, while no diseases have been detected so far in the case of two other victims. There are 9,028 Romanians infected currently hospitalized, with 1,086 being in intensive care. Infection rates Cluj is back on the “red zone” with an infection rate higher than 3 per one thousand inhabitants, 3.07 more precisely. Bucharest is also on the list – 3.56, together with Ilfov (4.11) and Timiș (3.02). Other 16 counties in Romania are in the “yellow area”, with an infection rate ranging from 1.5 to 3, and the rest of 22 counties are in the green area, below 1.5/1,000. The lowest incidence rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection were reported in Harghita (0.43), Vrancea (0.44), Gorj (0.58), Olt (0.67) and Covasna (0.73).

As for the new cases, the Capital also ranks first, with 1,124 new cases in the past 24 hours, followed by such counties as Timiș – 272, Galați – 195, Ilfov – 191 and Suceava – 178.

The counties reporting the lowest number of daily coronavirus infections are Covasna – 15, Sibiu – 15, Giurgiu – 17, Gorj -19 and Harghita – 19.