47yo man from Gorj who died after vaccination had taken the AstraZeneca jab from the withdrawn batch. No link between shot and death

The 47-year-old man from Târgu Jiu who died on March 1, one day after he had got vaccinated against Covid-19 had been administered the AstraZeneca vaccine from the ABV 2856 batch that was withdrawn from usage in Italy, the director of the Gorj Public Health Directorate told Hotnews.ro. Narcis Stoina said though that no connection between the shot and his death had been established.

“The man had been vaccinated with AstraZeneca from the ABV 2856 batch, halted in Italy, but no connection has been established between vaccination and his death. Overall, 1,083 people from Gorj were vaccinated from this batch and no side effects were reported. The 47yo man had a heart attack, the autopsy confirmed. There is no relation between his death and the vaccine”, Stoian underlined.

He added that Gorj had received 1,500 doses of AstraZeneca’s ABV 2856 batch, with 1,083 being already administered and around 400 being halted now.