4,841 new Covid cases, 96 dead in the past 24hrs

4,841 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, following 31, 592 tests.

The infections tally in Romania reaches 663,799 since the beginning of pandemic.

Other 96 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the last day, while 1,100 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Separate from the newly detected 4,841 cases other 758 people who were already infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reconfirmed positive. The death toll surged to 16,506, with 96 new more deaths in the past 24 hours: 60 men and 36 women from Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Harghita, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Five deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, nine deaths in the 50-59 age group, 22 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 28 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 32 deaths in patients over 80.

89 of the latest victims had pre-existing conditions, while no other diseases have been reported so far in the case of four other victims. 8,727 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,100 in intensive care units. Infection rates The infection rate remains constant in Bucharest and in other three counties that are still in the “red zone”. Therefore, the Capital has a cumulated incidence of the infections in the past days per one thousand inhabitants of 3.66. Ilfov – 4.14, Timis – 3.59 and Cluj 3.38. Botoșani and Hunedoara entered the “yellow zone” again, with a rate of infection of 1.54 and 1.51 respectively. Overall, there are 17 counties where the infection rate is over 1.5 per 1,000 inhabitants, but lower than 3. Most of the new cases of coronavirus -865 – have been registered in Bucharest, followed by Timis county – 306, Ilfov – 290, Cluj- 289 and Iași – 212.