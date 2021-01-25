4th case of Covid-19 infection with the new UK strain detected in Suceava

This is the fourth officially reported infection with the new UK strain in Romania, with a first case detected early this month and the last two confirmed at the end of last week.
Romanian researcher in UK: The new strain can make the infection up to 20pc more severe
Ștefan Dascălu, a Romanian researcher at Oxford told Digi 24 that the British strain of the coronavirus is more dangerous, as it is unpredictable, more contagious and can make the infection be up to 20% more severe in some cases.
“The mutation is affecting the capacity of the virus to infect cells, so it is more efficient when it comes to enter human cells and thus the infection can be triggered more easily.
More additional studies are needed, but apparently, during the infection, this might influence also the progress of the disease, make it up to 20% more severe in some cases. It is not a very good outlook.
Now it has been proved that the new strain is also up to 70% more infectious, with major implications on the public healthcare efforts. The infection itself is also likely to have a more severe, more aggressive display”, the Romanian researcher explained.