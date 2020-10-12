4yo boy, the youngest victim of COVID-19 infection in Romania

A four-year-old boy from Mures has died due to COVID-19 complications, being the youngest victim of the infection in Romania. The boy had “exacerbated co-morbidities”, according to the Health Ministry officials.

2,880 new COVID-19 cases – a new record high – have been reported in Romania on Sunday, with the tally reaching 155,283 infections.

53 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus have been reported since Saturday morning till Sunday morning.

3yo kid, hospitalized with multi-systemic inflammatory syndrome

A 3-year-old child is hospitalized with multi-systemic inflammatory syndrome caused by the COVID-19 infection at “Victor Gomoiu” Hospital’s intensive care unit in Bucharest.

The hospital’s medical manager told Digi24 that the kid is in a good condition.

The child was transferred form Brasov with meningitis suspicion. Doctors at Gomoiu diagnosed the kid with multiple dysfunctions: cardiac, respiratory dysfunction and a very pronounced inflammatory syndrome, as well as major hematological changes.

The kid was admitted in intensive care unit, but is now in a favorable condition, is not intubated and is stable.

Doctors say that the kid had been infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus sometime on September 30, when he had a positive test for COVID. Now he tested negative for COVID, but the blood tests prove that he had gone through the infection.

The multi-systemic inflammatory syndrome usually appears 2-3 weeks after the Covid infection.