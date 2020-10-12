4yo boy, the youngest victim of COVID-19 infection in Romania

A four-year-old boy from Mures has died due to COVID-19 complications, being the youngest victim of the infection in Romania. The boy had “exacerbated co-morbidities”, according to the Health Ministry officials.
2,880 new COVID-19 cases – a new record high – have been reported in Romania on Sunday, with the tally reaching 155,283 infections.
53 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus have been reported since Saturday morning till Sunday morning.
3yo kid, hospitalized with multi-systemic inflammatory syndrome
A 3-year-old child is hospitalized with multi-systemic inflammatory syndrome caused by the COVID-19 infection at “Victor Gomoiu” Hospital’s intensive care unit in Bucharest.