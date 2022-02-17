50.6% of COVID-19 cases in the last week in unvaccinated people

50.6% of COVID-19 cases in the last week were in unvaccinated people, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).
Of those vaccinated who became ill, 47% were either immediately after vaccination or more than 6 months after the last dose.
The report also shows that 42.9% of cases were registered in Bucharest, Timiș, Cluj, Constanța and Prahova. 25.9% of the total deaths were registered in Bucharest, Constanța, Bihor, Prahova and Iași.
80.1% of registered deaths were unvaccinated.
From the beginning of the pandemic to the present:
- 86.1% of all deaths were in people over 60 years of age.
- 54.7% of deaths were in men.
- 93.4% of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.