50.6% of COVID-19 cases in the last week in unvaccinated people

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

50.6% of COVID-19 cases in the last week were in unvaccinated people, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).

Of those vaccinated who became ill, 47% were either immediately after vaccination or more than 6 months after the last dose.

The report also shows that 42.9% of cases were registered in Bucharest, Timiș, Cluj, Constanța and Prahova. 25.9% of the total deaths were registered in Bucharest, Constanța, Bihor, Prahova and Iași.

80.1% of registered deaths were unvaccinated.

From the beginning of the pandemic to the present:

86.1% of all deaths were in people over 60 years of age.

54.7% of deaths were in men.

93.4% of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.