51 reported with COVID-19 died in the past 24hrs, death toll up to over 4,000

1,271 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours out of 24,043 tests. 51 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the last day, while 459 patients with Covid are currently in intensive care.

Overall, 98,304 people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania since the debut of the pandemic.

41,002 patients were declared cured, while other 12,557 were asymptomatic and were discharged from hospitals ten days after the infection had been detected.

Separate from those 1,271 newly confirmed cases, other 624 people who had already tested positive for coronavirus have been reconfirmed positive after they had been tested again.

Overall, 4,018 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania, with 51 deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 32 men and 19 women admitted in hospitals in Alba, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Suceava, Vaslui, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39yo age group, four in the 40-49yo age group.

49 of the latest victims had underlying medical condition, while in the case of two patients no other pre-existing diseases had been reported till the time they died.

There are 7,137 people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Romania at present, with 459 of them in intensive care.