5,416 new cases of COVID-19, 318 deaths in the last day

5,416 new cases of COVID-19 and 318 deaths, of which 15 previous, were reported in the last 24 hours in Romania, according to partial data published by the Strategic Communication Group.

On Wednesday, 6,291 cases of people with SARS-CoV-2 were registered. Also, 405 deaths were reported, of which 8 were previous.

Also, on Tuesday, 7,589 new cases of COVID – 19 were registered, of which 120 are of reinfected patients. Also on Tuesday, 487 deaths were reported by the INSP, with 25 occurring in the past.

1,772 patients infected with coronavirus are in a more critical condition, being admitted in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,730,433 case of people infected with COVID – 19, with 9,508 being reinfected patients more than six months after the first infection. 1,542,661 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 52,206, with 318 new more deaths in the past 24 hours: 161 men and 157 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomița, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest. 15 victims died in the previous weeks.

Among the recently reported 318 deaths, two were in the 20-29 age group, three in the 30-39 age group, nine in the 40-49 age group, 29 in the 50-59 age group, 74 in the 60-69 age category, 101 among people aged 70 to 79 and 100 in patients over 80.

295 of the recent dead patients had comorbidities, 12 had no diseases, while no pre-existing conditions have been reported so far in the case of 11 other victims.

15 dead patients passed away previously in October and November, in Buzău, Galați, Gorj, Iași, Neamț, Tulcea and Bucharest.

Among the 318 dead patients, 291 were not vaccinated and 27 vaccinated. Those 27 vaccinated dead patients were aged 30 to over 80. 26 of them had comorbidities, and one was reported with no other underlying medical condition.

Among the victims recently reported there are two young men, both unvaccinated: a 25yo man from Maramures, unvaccinated and with comorbidities and a 27yo man from Braila, unvaccinated and without comorbidities.

16,558 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 1,772 in intensive care. Among the total hospitalized Covid patients, 286 are children, 24 in ICU.

The infection rate keeps on declining, down to 7.94 on Thursday, as against 8.35 a day ago.

A month ago, the incidence of the Covid infections in the Capital city stood at 14.2 per one thousand.