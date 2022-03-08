5,461 daily Covid-19 infections, 101 deaths, 695 patients in ICU

In the last 24 hours, 5,461 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania, following 50,961 tests. Also, 101 deaths were reported, and 695 patients are admitted to intensive care, of which 621 are unvaccinated.

On the past day, 5,461 new cases of SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19) infected people were reported, 2,273 more than the day before. 694 of the new 24-hour cases were from re-infected patients, who tested positive for more than 180 days after the first infection.

So far, a total of 2,776,910 cases of infection with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Romania since the debut of the pandemic till March 8, 2022, with 115,251 being re-infected patients, tested positive for more than 180 days after the first infection. 2,606,660 patients were declared cured.

The total death toll surged to 64,094.

Between 07.03.2022 (10:00) – 08.03.2022 (10:00) 101 deaths (57 men and 44 women) were reported by INSP, of which 4 before the reference interval, of some patients infected with the new coronavirus , hospitalized in hospitals in Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Brăila, Brașov, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Ialomița, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu , Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Of the 101 deaths, 2 were recorded in the 40-49 age group, 3 in the 50-59 age group, 21 in the 60-69 age group, 28 in the 70-79 age category. years and 47 in the age group over 80 years. 99 of the registered deaths are of some patients who presented with comorbidities, and for 2 deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported so far.

Out of a total of 101 patients who died, 86 were unvaccinated and 15 were vaccinated. Vaccinated patients ranged in age from 50 to 59 years and over 80 years. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.

There were reported 4 deaths prior to the reference interval, which occurred in the counties of Brăila and Vaslui, in February 2022.

4,700 Romanians infected with SARS-COV-2 are currently hospitalized, 353 less than the previous day. 695 people are in intensive care, 55 less than yesterday. Of those 695 patients in ICU, 621 are not vaccinated.

Among the total Covid patients hospitalized in Romania, 291 are children, with 7 in ICU.