5,655 new daily Covid infections, half in Bucharest. 109 infected patients dead, over 1,200 in ICU

5,655 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, with 2,559 of them in Bucharest. 109 infected patients have died in the past 24 hours, while the number of patients in intensive care has mounted over 1,200. 28,747 anti-Covid tests have been conducted in the last day, with the positive trend rate climbing to 19.6%.

Overall, there have been 1,199,761 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic till today, September 27, 2021. 947 patients have got reinfected, more than 180 days after the first Covid infection. 1,098,795 patients were declared cured.

Among the newly 5, 655 reported infections, 126 are reinfected patients more than 180 days after the first infection, and 522 patients are already infected patients who tested positive again.

The death toll surged to 36,450, with 109 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 64 men and 45 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Suceava, Timiș and Bucharest.

Among the recent victims, one was in the 20-29 age group, two in the 30-39 age range, six in the 40-49 age category, 17 in their 50s, 19 in their 60s, 34 in the 70-79 age group and 30 were people over 80.

106 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, while three presented no other diseases.

11,032 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,218 in intensive care. Among the hospitalized patients, 290 are children: 272 in the Covid wards and 18 in intensive care.

Infection rate

Bucharest (4.95). The infection rate nationwide has reached 3.3 per 1,000 inhabitants on Monday, with the highest rates reported in Ilfov (5.93), Timis (5.32) and(4.95).

The lowest infection rates are in Tulcea – 1.36, Covasna – 1.13 and Harghita – 1.05.

Overall, there were 11 counties in the red scenario.

Only 24 spare intensive care beds across the country

Only 24 intensive care beds were unoccupied in Romania on Monday. There were no available ICU beds for Covid patients in Bucharest, Iasi and Cluj.

In Bucharest, 271 Covid intensive care beds are approved in Bucharest.