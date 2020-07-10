592 new cases of coronavirus in Romania in the past 24hrs

592 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, with 13 new more deaths due to the virus. 236 patients are intensive care.

14,680 tests have been processed in the past day, the second day with the highest number of tests conducted after April 29, when 16,684 tests were conducted.

Overall, the total number of people infected with COVID-19 jumped to 31,381.

Among them, 22,812 people were discharged from hospitals: 21,129 patients recovered, while 1,683 were asymptomatic.

The death toll surged to 1,847, with 13 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 8 men and 5 women from Argeș, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brașov, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Ialomița, Bucharest and Tulcea.

All patients who died after being infected with Sar-Cov-2 had other underlying medical conditions. One person who died belonged to the age group 30-39yo.

The chairman of the Intensive Care Committee within the Health Ministry, Dorel Sandesc has warned that the situation might get dramatic in Romania if rules are not observed. He argued that firm measures are needed and similar punishments.

“The trend is concerning, nobody can challenge that anymore. The upward trend is worrying us,” the official said.

On the other hand, deputy PM Raluca Turcan revealed that she had two cousins who died after being infected with COVID-19.

Asked at Digi 24 if she knows somebody who has coronavirus, Turcan replied: “I have two cousins who died due to the infection”, adding the cousins were young and they would have not died if it hadn’t been for COVID-19.