6,115 new daily Covid infections. 136 infected patients died, new record in ICU

6,115 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 41,982 tests. 136 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past day, while 1,434 patients are in intensive care, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic.

Overall, there have been 958,918 Covid infections reported in Romania since the debut of the pandemic.

Separate from the newly 6,115 detected infections in the past day, other 1,135 have tested positive again, after being retested.

The death toll climbed to 23,674, with 136 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 76 men and 60 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, 3 deaths in the 40-49 category, 18 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 36 deaths among patients aged 60 to 69, 49 deaths among people aged 70 to 79 and 29 deaths in elderly aged over 80.

13,252 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,434 in intensive care, which sets a new record.

Infection rates

The infection rate cumulated in the last 14 days has climbed to 9.45 in Ilfov, while it stays around 7 in Bucharest -7.06, slightly down compared to yesterday. Cluj ranks third with an infection rate of 6.23 and Timis comes fourth with 5.65 per 1,000 inhabitants.

In 14 counties the infection rate is over 3 per 1,000, with Tulcea, Covasna and Mureș having the highest growth rates of the infection rate.

On the opposite side, Suceava, Harghita and Vrancea had infection rates below 1.25.

As for new infections, Bucharest ranks first with 1,100 daily infections reported in the past 24 hours. Cluj ranks next with 495 daily infections, followed by Timiș – 326 and Constanța – 251.

Overall, six counties have reported over 200 Covid infections each in the past 24 hours.