6,136 new daily Covid-19 infections. Number of deaths, patients in ICU still high

Romania continues to report over 6,000 new daily Covid infections, with 6,136 new cases of infected people being reported in the past 24 hours, out of over 40,000 conducted tests. Number of daily deaths due to the SARS-CoV-2 infection is also still high, 137 in the last day, as well as the number of patients in intensive care – 1,351 on Wednesday.

There have been 913,143 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic, with 819,799 being declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 22,579, with 137 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 69 men and 68 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Two deaths were reported in the 30-39 age group, two deaths in the 40-49 age group, 14 deaths in patients aged 50 to 59, 26 deaths among patients aged 60 to 69, 54 deaths in people aged 70 to 79 and 39 deaths in elderly aged over 80.

130 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, three victims had had no comorbidity reported, while no other diseases had been reported up to now in the case of 4 other victims.

13,259 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,351 in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Infection rates

11 counties and Bucharest are in the “COVID red scenario”, with a cumulated incidence of infections of over 3 per 1,000 inhabitants. The infection rate is near 8, with a reported index of 7.86 compared to 7.47 a day ago.

The infection rate in the Capital city is 6.37 as against 6.22 the previous day.

Timis has reported a stagnant infection rate of 6.13.

Growing rates are in Cluj from 5.05 to 5.25 and Brasov from 4.76 to 4.88.