6,171 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hrs. 204 deaths, 1,255 patients in ICUs

Other 6,171 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 25,185 tests, which means a positive trend of over 24%. The overall tally has reached 565,758.

204 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, while 1,255 are in intensive care.

Among the latest victims there are also two young women, aged 24 and 26 from Bihor and Caras Severin, both with pre-existing conditions.

The death toll climbed to 13,698, with 204 new more deaths reported in the last day: 133 men and 71 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Two deaths were reported in the 20-29 age group, two deaths in the 30-39 age group, two deaths in the 40-49 age group, 21 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 58 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 64 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 55 deaths in people over 80.

190 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, 2 patients had no other diseases, while no comorbidity have been reported so far in the case of 12 other victims.

12,202 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized all over the country, with 1,225 in intensive care.

Infection rate over 7/1,000 in Bucharest again

The infection rate has climbed over 7 per 1,000 inhabitants in Bucharest again, up to 7.01. The record in the Capital had been set on Friday, when the index surged to 7.04.

Ilfov county also reports a rise, with the index up to 6.64 as against 6,49 a day before.

Cluj has reported an infection rate of 5,01, also up from 4.91, while in Constanta the infection rate has dropped from 6.49 to 6.28.

The most numerous new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Bucharest – 1,143, with Iasi ranking next – 288, Constanța – 278 and Cluj – 264.