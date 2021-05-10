620 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24hrs. Infection rate down to 5.77%

620 new cases of Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 10,473 conducted tests. 68 Romanians infected with coronavirus have died in the past day, while 962 are in intensive care.

The general infection rate has dropped to 5.77%, with only Bucharest and Cluj still being under the yellow scenario. The rest of the counties have an infection rate below 1.5 per 1,000 inhabitants.

Overall, 1,066,731 have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,015,092 patients declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 29,034, with 68 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 34 men and 34 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dolj, Giurgiu, Iași, Maramureș, Neamț, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș and Bucharest.

Two deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, six deaths in the 50-59 age group, 20 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 27 deaths in people aged 70 to 79 and 13 deaths among elderly over 80.

66 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, while no diseases have been reported in the case of two other victims.

6,525 people infected with coronavirus are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 962 in intensive care.

Bucharest ranks first on number of new daily infections -185, by 82 more than on Sunday. Ilfov comes second- 48 new cases, on decline as against Sunday, Constanta ranks third – 38 new infections and Sibiu is fourth – 34 new infections.

At the other side there is Gorj, only one new daily infection, and also Bacău, Covasna, Mehedinți and Sălaj, 3 new infections each.

The number of new infections is down in 28 counties, while it remains constant in other three counties. The number of new infections is up in 12 counties.