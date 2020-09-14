692 new COVID-19 cases, 22 patients dead, 456 in intensive care in the past 24hrs

There have been 692 cases of COVID-19 reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 7,331 tests. The last time when Romania has reported less than 700 daily infections was July 20.

22 patients infected with COVID-19 have died in the past day, while 456 patients are in intensive care.

Overall, 104,187 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Romania since the debut of the pandemic.

43,244 patients were declared recovered and 11,374 were asymptomatic.

Separate from the newly 692 confirmed cases, other 201 already infected patients tested positive again, following retesting.

The death toll climbed to 4,185, with 22 deaths reported today: 14 men and 8 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Călărași, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Giurgiu, Maramureș, Neamț, Prahova, Sibiu, Vaslui and Bucharest.

21 of the deaths are among patients who had another underlying condition, and one dead patient had no pre-existing condition.

The total number of persons currently hospitalized in Romania is 7,134, with 456 in intensive care.