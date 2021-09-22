7,045 Covid daily infections. 130 deaths, over 1,000 patients in intensive care in the past 24hrs

7,045 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past day, while 130 infected patients have died. The number of the patients in a more serious condition in intensive care has increased, exceeding 1,000. 18 of them are children.

Overall, there have been 1,165,886 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 since the debut of the pandemic till today, September 22, 2021, with 252 patients re-infected 180 days later and more from the first infection. 1,086,351 patients were declared cured.

Apart from the newly 7,045 newly reported infections, other 622 already infected patients tested positive again.

The death toll surged to 35,851, with 130 new more victims reported in the past 24 hours: 55 men and 75 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One of the victim is a patient infected abroad and reported by the Satu Mare Health Direction.

Two of the recent victims were in the 20-29 age group, one in the 30-39 age category, two were aged 40 to 49, 10 victims were in their 50s, 24 in their 60s, 48 were aged 70 to 79 and 43 were people over 80.

126 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, one dead patient presented no comorbidity and no other diseases have been found so far in the case of three other victims.

8,724 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 1,037 in intensive care.

Among the total number of hospitalized patients today, 236 were minors: 218 admitted in the Covid wards and 18 in intensive care, on the rise compared to the previous days.