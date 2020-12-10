7,067 new COVID-19 cases. 127 dead, 1,288 in intensive care

7,067 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, slightly declining as against the previous report. 1,288 patients infected with the novel coronavirus are in intensive care, with 358 intubated, while 127 have died in the past day.

539,107 Romanians have been confirmed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Romania overall since the beginning of the pandemic, with 434,679 being declared cured.

Apart from the newly 7,067 detected infections, other 1,048 already infected Romanians tested positive again for the virus, after being retested.

The death toll surged to 12,948, with 127 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 71 men and 56 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Brașov, Botoșani, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dolj, Galați, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vâlcea, Vaslui and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 20-29 age group, one death in the 30-39 age group, two deaths in the 40-49 age group, 18 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 34 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 34 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 37 deaths in people over 80.

124 of the recent victims had pre-existing medical conditions, no comorbidity has been reported for one dead patient, and no other diseases have been confirmed so far for two other victims.

12,251 Romanians infected with the new coronavirus are currently hospitalized across the country, with 1,288 being in intensive care.

No county exceeding a rate of infection of 7

No county in Romania does not exceed an infection rate of 7 per one thousand inhabitants anymore, with the highest index being reported in Constanta- 6.99

Ilfov is ranking second with 6.94 and Bucharest with 6.76. The infection rate in Cluj is 5.3, with the rest of the counties reporting an index under 6.

Bucharest has though reported the highest number of new Covid infections – 1,762, with Ilfov coming second – 664 new cases and Constanta third with 510 new cases. Cluj reported 407 new cases and Iasi – 365.



The counties with the lowest number of new cases are Harghita – 17, Gorj – 20, Ialomiţa – 37, Sălaj – 38, Covasna – 45.