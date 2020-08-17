733 new cases of COVID-19 in Romania, the number of patients in intensive care on the rise

733 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, with the tally mounting to 71,194. 6,390 tests have been processed in the past 24 hours.

The death toll mounted to 3,029, with 38 new deaths registered in the past hours, while 497 patients are in intensive care.

32,759 patients have been declared cured since the start of the pandemic in Romania, while 8,072 patients were asymptomatic.

Apart of the newly 733 detected cases, 233 persons were reconfirmed positive for coronavirus following retesting.

38 people infected with COVID-19 have died in the past 24 hours: 21 men and 17 women from Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Hunedoara, Iași, Prahova, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Ilfov and Bucharest. Three victims belonged to the 40-49yo age group, four from the 50-59 age group. 36 of the patients who died in the past 24 hours had other medical conditions, while 2 patients had no pre-existing conditions.

There are 7,472 patients currently admitted in hospitals across Romania, with 497 of them being in a more serious condition, in intensive care units.;