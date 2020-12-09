7,365 daily cases of coronavirus. 161 died, 1,271 in intensive care in the past 24 hours

Other 7,365 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, with the tally climbing to 532,040, the Strategic Communication Group announced today.
161 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, while 1,271 patients are in a more serious condition, admitted in intensive care.
Till today, December 9, there have been 532,040 cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been confirmed in Romania since the debut of the pandemic.
Separate from the newly 7,365 confirmed cases in the past day, other 1,169 already infected patients tested positive for the virus following retesting.