7,365 daily cases of coronavirus. 161 died, 1,271 in intensive care in the past 24 hours

Other 7,365 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, with the tally climbing to 532,040, the Strategic Communication Group announced today.

161 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, while 1,271 patients are in a more serious condition, admitted in intensive care.

Till today, December 9, there have been 532,040 cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been confirmed in Romania since the debut of the pandemic.

Separate from the newly 7,365 confirmed cases in the past day, other 1,169 already infected patients tested positive for the virus following retesting.

The death toll surged to 12,821, with 161 new deaths in the past 24 hours: 90 men and 71 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vâlcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 40-49 age group, 14 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 38 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 65 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 43 deaths in patients over 80.

155 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, while no other diseases have been reported for six other victims.

12,430 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,271 in intensive care.

Infection rate up in Bucharest, down in Ilfov

The infection rate with the novel coronavirus is on the rise in Bucharest, up to 6,77 per 1,000 inhabitants, as against 6.56 a day ago. In Ilfov on the other hand, the rate is down from 7.32 to 6.16/1,000.

Constanța remains the only county where the incidence of COVID cases is over 7. Two counties are reported with an infection rate over 5: Brașov-5.07 and Cluj -5.46.

