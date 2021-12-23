775 new COVID-19 infections, 81 deaths reported in the past 24hrs

775 new COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in Romania in the past 24 hours. At the same time, health authorities reported 81 deaths. with 44 occurring in the previous weeks.

“According to the data available on December 23, 2021, at 10.00, within 24 hours, 775 cases of positive people with SARS-CoV-2 were registered. Also, 81 deaths were reported, of which 44 were previous“, announces the Strategic Communication Group.

453 patients infected with the novel coronavirus are in a more serious condition, admitted in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,801,081 cases of people infected with COVID-19 in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, December 23, 2021, with 10,815 being patients who got reinfected after more than 6 months since the first infection.

1,729,714 patients were declared cured.



The death toll surged to 58,463, with 81 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 45 men and 36 women from Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Brăila, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Ialomița, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Prahova, Suceava, Teleorman, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.



44 of the deaths reported today happened in the previous weeks in Arad, Bacău, Călărași, Ialomița and Bucharest, more precisely in October and November.



Among the 81 recently reported deaths, two were in the 40-49 age group, seven in the 50-59 age group, 19 in the 60-69 age group, 24 in people aged 70 to 79 and 29 in people over 80.

80 victims had comorbidities, one was reported with no pre-existing condition.



Among the 81 dead patients reported in the last day, 74 were not vaccinated and only 7 were vaccinated against COVID-19. Those 7 vaccinated dead patients were aged from 50 to over 80 and they all had underlying medical conditions.

2,649 Romanians infected with coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 453 in intensive care. Out of those 453 in ICU, only 43 had vaccination certificates.



Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 50 are children, with 4 in ICU.

Wave 5 expected in 3 weeks, authorities say



On the other hand, Interior Minister Lucian Bode warned that wave 5 of the coronavirus pandemic is coming in maximum three weeks.

In a video conference he had on Thursday morning with the prefects and the representatives of the institutions under his subordination, Bode warned that the mobilization must be exemplary and the sanitary measures must be strictly observed. “We are in a period of calm, but measures are needed to respond to the next pandemic wave that will have a greater impact than wave 4. According to experts, wave 5 will come in a maximum of three weeks,” the minister said.

“The daily average of quarantined people coming from abroad is 14% of the total number of people entering the country in 7 days. Even though in the last three days we have noticed a decrease in the quarantine rate of people entering the country, in the last 7 days, we have had daily averages of quarantined people between 11 -18%“, added Bode.