78 new Covid infections, four deaths reported in the past 24hrs

78 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in the past 24 hours, on decline as against the previous day when the threshold of 100 daily cases had been exceeded. Four deaths due to the coronavirus infection have been reported in the past 24 hours as well.

Overall, there have been 1,081,953 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, July 22, 2021. 1,047,000 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 34,264, with four deaths reported in the past 24 hours: three men and one woman from Bihor, Botoșani, Cluj and Iași.

Among the recent deaths, one was in the 50-59 age group, two in the 70-79 age group and one on a patient aged over 80.

All victims had underlying medical conditions.

253 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized across the country, with 33 in intensive care.