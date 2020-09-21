808 new COVID-19 cases, 23 dead in the past 24hrs

808 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, with the total number of cases reaching 113,589 since the debut of the pandemic. However, a very low number of tests have been processed today, only 6,348, as it usually happens after the weekend.

90,649 patients have been declared cured so far.

23 deaths have been reported a well in the past 24 hours, while 464 infected patients are in intensive care.

The death toll surged to 4,458 people, with 2 new more deaths registered in the last 24 hours: 12 men and 11 women from Arad, Bacău, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Hunedoara, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vaslui and Bucharest.

One death was reported in a person in the 30-39 age group and three deaths in the 40-49 age group.

22 of the latest victims had underlying medical conditions, while no such conditions have been reported in the case of one patient.

There are 7,240 people infected with COVID-19 currently hospitalized countywide, with 464 of them being in intensive care.