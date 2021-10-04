8,292 new Covid infections, 133 deaths and 1,468 patients in ICU in the past 24hrs

There have been 8,292 new COVID-19 infections reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 10,690 conducted tests.

133 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in Romania in the last day, while the number of patients in intensive care is on the rise, 1,468.

Overall, there have been 1,274,119 cases of Romanians infected with coronavirus since the beginning pf the pandemic till today, October 4, 2021, with 1,130,791 declared cured.

The death toll surged to 37,677, with 133 new more deaths reported today: 67 men and 66 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui and Bucharest.

Among those 133 daily deaths due to the SARS-Co-V-2 infection, two were in the 30-39 age group, three in the 40-49 age group, 10 in the 50-59 age range, 30 among people in their 60s, 52 in patients aged 70 to 79 and 36 among elderly over 80.

Among the recent 133 victims, 124 had underlying medical conditions, four dead patients had no other diseases, and no other affections have been reported so far in the case of five other patients. Among those 133 victims, 127 were not vaccinated and six were vaccinated. The dead vaccinated patients were aged 45 to 94 and had pre-existing conditions. There are 14,153 Romanians infected with coronavirus currently hospitalized, with 1,468 in a more serious condition in intensive care. Among the total patients with Covid-19 admitted in hospital, 406 are children: 385 hospitalized in the Covid wards and 21 in intensive care. The most numerous new infections have been reported in: Bucharest 2,269

Timiș 662

Ilfov 541

Iași 420

Cluj 368

Dolj 348

Constanța 289

Prahova 286

Galați 243

Sibiu 214

Argeș 212

And the counties with the least Covid cases:

Harghita 35

Tulcea 30

Giurgiu 26

Vrancea 25

Covasna 14

From abroad 12

There were only three intensive care beds available for Covid patients throughout Romania, one in Bihor, one in Brasov and another one in Galati. There are no spare ICU bed in Bucharest.