8,292 new Covid infections, 133 deaths and 1,468 patients in ICU in the past 24hrs

Among the recent 133 victims, 124 had underlying medical conditions, four dead patients had no other diseases, and no other affections have been reported so far in the case of five other patients.
Among those 133 victims, 127 were not vaccinated and six were vaccinated. The dead vaccinated patients were aged 45 to 94 and had pre-existing conditions.
There are 14,153 Romanians infected with coronavirus currently hospitalized, with 1,468 in a more serious condition in intensive care.
Among the total patients with Covid-19 admitted in hospital, 406 are children: 385 hospitalized in the Covid wards and 21 in intensive care.
The most numerous new infections have been reported in:
Bucharest 2,269
Timiș 662
Ilfov 541
Iași 420
Cluj 368
Dolj 348
Constanța 289
Prahova 286
Galați 243
Sibiu 214
Argeș 212
And the counties with the least Covid cases:
Harghita 35
Tulcea 30
Giurgiu 26
Vrancea 25
Covasna 14
From abroad 12
There were only three intensive care beds available for Covid patients throughout Romania, one in Bihor, one in Brasov and another one in Galati. There are no spare ICU bed in Bucharest.