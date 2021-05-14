835 new daily Covid infections, over 100 deaths

835 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, following 34,616 conducted tests. The positive trend of the infections stands at 2.4%. Other 105 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died after contracting the infection, while 809 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Until today, May 14, 1.070,605 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been confirmed in Romania since the debut of the pandemic, with 1,022,029 patients being declared cured.

The death toll has climbed to 29,413, with 105 new more deaths in the past day: 62 men and 43 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Sibiu, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, five deaths in the 40-49 age group, nine deaths in the 50-59 age category, 31 deaths among patients aged 60 to 69, 37 deaths among people aged 70 to 79 and 22 deaths in elderly over 80.

97 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, two victims reported no comorbidity, while no other diseases have been detected so far in the case of six other dead patients.

5,276 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 809 in intensive care.

Infection rates

The Capital city and all counties remained in the green area on Friday, while the national average infection rate has dropped to 0.90, after 0.95 a day ago.

The highest infection rates are reported in Alba – 1.37, Cluj – 1.35 and Ilfov – 1.21, while it stands at 1.21 in Bucharest.

The lowest infection rates are in Gorj – 0.22, Suceava – 0.29 and Maramureș – 0.34.