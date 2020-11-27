8,499 new Covid-19 cases. 171 dead, 1,226 in intensive care in the past 24hrs

8,499 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania today, out of 35,610 tests. 172 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while 1,226 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, 457,848 Romanians have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic, with 326,657 declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 10,884, with 172 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 109 men and 63 women from Alba, Argeș, Arad, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Bihor, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 20-29 age group, 2 deaths in the 30-39 age group, 6 deaths in the 40-49 age group, 11 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 39 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 62 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 51 deaths in people over 80.

161 of the recent victims had pre-existing medical conditions, three victims presented no comorbidity and in case of four other dead patients no other diseases have been reported so far.

13,157 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,226 in intensive care.