851 new Covid-19 infections in Romania, 62 related deaths

851 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, as well as 62 related deaths, wit 18 occurring in the previous weeks. 491 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 are admitted in intensive care.

So far, on December 22, 1,800,306 cases of infection with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Romania, of which 10,790 are from re-infected patients, tested positive for more than 180 days after the first infection. 728,635 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 58,382, with 62 new more deaths reported in the past day: 33 men and 29 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Brăila, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Suceava, Timiș and Vrancea.



18 of the recently reported victims died in Arad, Bacău, Gorj, Neamț, in November.



Among those 62 recently reported deaths, one was in the 40-49 age group, five in the 50-59 age group, 14 in the 60-69 age group, 20 in patients aged 70 to 79 and 22 in people over 80.

54 of the dead patients had comorbidities, one reported no comorbidity and no other pre-existing medical conditions have been detected so far in the case of 7 other dead patients.

Out of 62 dead patients, 56 were not vaccinated against COVID-19 and 6 were vaccinated. Those 6 vaccinated dead patients were aged 70-79 and over 80 and they all had comorbidities.



2,830 patients infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 491 in intensive care. Out of those 491 in intensive care, only 43 had vaccination certificates.

Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 62 are children, with 3 in intensive care.