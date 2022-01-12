8,600 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24hrs. Bucharest enters the red scenario

The number of daily Covid-19 infections remains high in Romania, with 8,600 cases reported in the past 24 hours. 44 related deaths have also been reported by the authorities.

“According to existing data on January 12, at 10:00hrs, 8,600 cases of people positive for SARS-COV-2 have been recorded within the last 24 hours. At the same time, 44 associated deaths were reported”, says the Strategic Communication Group.

The positive rate trend is on the rise countrywide and has climbed to 13.94%, with the incidence of infections being over 2 per 1,000 across the entire country.

Overall, 1,866, 102 COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, January 12, with 15,965 being patients reinfected after more than 180 days since the first infection. 1,765,175 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 59,114, with 44 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 26 men and 18 women from Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Timiș, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Among the 44 newly reported deaths, one was in the 40-49 age group, 2 in the 50-59 age group, 12 in the 60-69 age group, 13 in the 70-79 age group, and 16 in people over 80. All dead patients had comorbidities.

Out of 44 victims, 38 were not vaccinated and 6 vaccinated. Those six vaccinated patients were aged from 40 to over 80 and they all had other diseases.

No previous deaths have been reported.

3,063 Romanians infected with SARS-COV-2 are currently hospitalized, by 40 more than the previous day. 417 are in intensive care, with only 47 patients having the vaccination certificate.

Among the total hospitalized Covid patients, 166 are children, with six in intensive care.

Bucharest enters the red scenario

The Romanian Capital enters the red scenario after the coronavirus infection rate has gone beyond 3 per one thousand inhabitants. When the incidence rate passes beyond 3 per 1,000, new restrictions are imposed on the activity of restaurants, cinemas, gyms and schools go online if the vaccination rate among the teaching staff is under 60%, while kindergartens are closed completely.

The incidence rate in Bucharest has climbed to 3.32 per 1,000 on Wednesday, compared to 2.97 a day ago.

It is the 14th day in a row of increasing Covid infection rate in Bucharest after a constant two-month decline.

Moreover, in three localities near Bucharest the infection rate is higher than 5 per 1,000 – Corbeanca, Otopeni and Dascălu, while in other two – Snagov and Popești-Leordeni – the incidence is higher than 4/one thousand.

The highest Covid infection rate in Romania is reported in Cluj – 6.47 per one thousand on Wednesday, after it stood at 5.85 a day ago.