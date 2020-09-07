883 new cases of Covid infections, 33 dead reported in the past 24 hours

883 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 7,247 conducted tests. 33 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the last day, while 465 patients are in intensive care.

Romania exceeds 85,000 cases of Covid overall – 95,897 cases since the debut of the pandemic.

40,454 patients were declared cured and 12,339 were asymptomatic.

Separate from the 883 newly confirmed cases, other 239 patients who were already positive have tested positive for coronavirus again, after being re-tested.

The death toll climbed to 3,926, with 33 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 24 men and 9 women from Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Brăila, Caraș-Severin, Dâmbovița, Galați, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One of the deaths was reported for the 30-39 age group. All the 33 latest victims had underlying conditions.

There are 7,325 people infected with COVID-19 are hospitalized in Romania at present, with 465 patients in intensive care.

The most numerous new coronavirus cases are in Bucharest, while the county with the most new infections is Buzau-72, followed by Bacau-65, Iasi-55 and Prahova-55.

Four counties reported no new cases: Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Caras-Severin and Satu Mare.