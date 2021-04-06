92 new Covid infections with the UK strain out of 92 new sequenced samples

An entire batch of 92 sequenced samples analysed by the MedLife experts contains the B.1.1.7 coronavirus strain, the so-called UK strain. The samples originate from Bucharest– 46 cases, Olt – 10, Brașov – 9, Dâmbovița – 6, Teleorman – 5, Prahova, Galați and Constanța –3 cases each, Argeș – 2; Brăila, Covasna, Hunedoara, Ialomița and Sibiu one case each.

So, the prevalence of the UK strain in the batches sequenced by MedLife has increased more than 8 times in less than 3 months.

On the other hand, the representatives of the company have identified on this batch no other strains, such as the South African strain or the Brazilian one.

Since the start of the pandemic, MedLife has sequenced in its labs almost 800 samples, identifying more than half of the infections with the UK strain reported countrywide and 2 cases of infections with the South African strain.